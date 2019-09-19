Savvy Shopper: Manaola’s New Pearlridge Store Showcases Clothing, Bags, and Home Goods

Honolulu (KHON2) – Manaola’s new store at Pearlridge Center features chic clothing, bags, and new home goods with the designer’s signature style.

Store Manager Kauhi welcomed Living808 to see the new Kinolau Collection and different collections and color ways that are significant to the Pearlridge store.

In addition to fashion, Manaola created a new home collection with curtains and pillows in the kinolau collection.

Manaola also has a standout bag collection ranging from smaller pouches to beach bags to weekenders.

Manaola Pearlridge has some specials in store for its grand opening.

For its Mana Makana, buy 4 bags, get 1 free: all $20.

Websites: http://manaolahawaii.com, http://pearlridgeonline.com