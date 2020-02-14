Savvy Shopper: MadSci Lab

Drop into Pearlridge Center downtown Wai Makai and check out the MadSci Lab. Tannya Joaquin and Mikey Monis stopped in to check out the fun and to talk to Founder G. Anthony Quiniola.

“We create opportunities for kids and adults to engage in STEM related activities and Classes in small or large group gatherings. The first activity MadSci Lab offered was personalized slime making and have since our opening added kinetic sand, robotics and family game nights.”

Tannya also spoke with the Director of Development to find out what the future holds for the Lab.

“We have high hopes to help kids realize how fun science can be for play as well as for a career, especially if is reinforced by family group activities. We are currently working on bringing Minecraft coding and learning as another activity and a few others that we’ll share in the near future.”

For more information visit www.madscilab808.com