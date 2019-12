Honolulu (KHON2) – Savvy shoppers at Macy’s Pearlridge Center know secrets to avoid lines and take some of the stress out of the holidays.

Store Manager Mimi Charette demonstrated to Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin how the Macy’s App allows shoppers to scan and pay.

Mimi also showcased some of the popular purses and perfumes that shoppers are loving in the store.

Websites: Macys.com

https://pearlridgeonline.com/