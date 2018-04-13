Savvy Shopper: Lemonade Alley supports young entrepreneurs, sustainability

On Saturday, April 21, Pearlridge Center is hosting Lemonade Alley, a program that teaches Hawaii keiki valuable life lessons while raising money for a good cause.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 40 teams made up of students from kindergarten through 12th grade will set up competing lemonade stands and sell lemonade to raise money for the charity or school group of their choice.

They will also submit taste tests to on-stage judges and pitch their businesses. Recognition and prizes for two divisions (grades K-6 and 7-12) will be awarded.

Sara Brekke is a member of “LemonAid for Love,” which raises money for Nepal. Her stand’s lemon cream pie smoothie was a hit among customers last year. “We’ve been able to raise enough money for 25 wells, and a thousand or two for earthquake relief,” she said.

This year, Lemonade Alley goes green for Earth Day by having all stands built out of recycled materials. Booths will utilize biodegradable cups, and recipes featuring locally grown ingredients.

Also new this year, Lemonade Alley is expanding its project challenges to include Cardboard Carnival arcade games, Upcycle Alley for recycled/reused material products, and Billion Trees of Aloha for plant sustainability projects.

Lemonade Alley projects are hosted on a new, project-based learning platform, called BizzyB.com.

“It’s essentially an app store of children’s business adventures. So we use innovation and entrepreneurship as a way to teach kids project-based learning,” said Steve Sue, Lemonade Alley’s “Chief Lemon Head.” “All of this interest level in things that excites kids and get their passions going ideally gets them in career paths that make sense for them.”

Teams can record their project results on BizzyB on April 21 to become eligible for awards and prizes.

Lemonade Alley will be set up in Pearlridge Center Downtown, from Center Court toward Sears.

