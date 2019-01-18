Savvy Shopper: Jamba Juice Hawaii boosts Vitamin C

Jamba Hawaii is “Keeping it 100!”. It’s their new program geared toward providing customers with 100% of their daily vitamin C featuring a special lineup of smoothies, shots, and juice.



Their starting point is leveraging the power of fresh oranges in their Orange C-Booster. This smoothie features orange juice, peaches, bananas, and orange sherbet.

It gets an additional punch of goodness with Jamba’s Vitamin C and Zinc Boost, along with their Antioxidant power boost.

It’s basically a vitamin-packed fruit elixir!



If customers want to get their kale serving in, they can enjoy the delicious apple n greens smoothie. For those that want to add something quick to their order, they can simply add a pom berry immunity shot and take it before they leave!



To enjoy the “Keeping it 100” healthy lifestyle choices, please visit Jamba Juice Hawaii at Pearlridge Center.



