Savvy Shopper – Holiday happenings at The Blessed Life

The Blessed Life at Pearlridge Center is a locally owned store selling faith based clothing, accessories, books, home décor and more.

This Christmas they are partnering with a special organization to send Christmas care packages to kids around the world.

Operation Christmas Child Shoebox encourages families and organizations to pack shoebox gifts each year to bless children in need around the world.

Parents often use the project to teach their kids about giving to kids who may have never received a Christmas present.

Boxes are available at The Blessed Life store.

All you have to do is pick one up, choose what age of the child you want to bless, then fill the box with gifts.

You can also go online and prepay for a shipping label so you and your family can follow your box to this year’s location which is either Colombia or Venezuela.

Then, bring your completed box back to The Blessed Life.

For more information visit https://samaritanspurse.com or visit The Blessed Life at Pearlridge Center Uptown.

Website: https://blessedinhi.com

