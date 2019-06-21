Savvy Shopper: HNLAX Salon

In our latest edition of Savvy Shopper, Living808 visited the hip Pearlridge Barbershop and Salon “HNLAX.”

HNLAX has expanded with more chairs, addition of styling options for women and its own hair pomade line.

Owner Dominic Escamilla developed the fun themed salon which combines the airport codes for Honolulu and Los Angeles, inspired by his time traveling back and forth.

He describes it as “The layover between Hawaiian roots and LA streets. Honolulu’s premiere barbershop, salon, and streetwear boutique.”

“I come from a background in fashion, I’m a Streetwear Designer,” says Dominic. “I would alway have to get my models ready for our ad campaign photos/ fashion show and I was tired of them having to get ready on the floor/ without proper equipment. etc.”

HNLAX offers hair styling and cuts for men and women and shaves and eyebrow grooming, which John Veneri tried for the first time.

You can make an appointment or walk-in. The best time to walk-in is Monday-Wednesday around lunch time.

Website: www.hnlax.com

Instagram/ twitter @dreempire

