Savvy Shopper Healthy Eating Options

In this edition of Savvy Shopper John and Mikey head to Down to Earth for a few Healthy and Delicious options for the new year.

They say New Year’s resolutions often fail because they’re all talk and no action, so we’re going to give you a simple action item that you can start implementing today for a healthier 2020.

When it comes to making healthy eating choices, setting yourself up for success starts with your grocery shopping, so one of the best things you can do is have a plan when you go to Down to Earth. Make a list using the Super Saver Flyer and schedule your regular Down to Earth food shopping trip to your calendar or planner so it actually happens. Some of the trendy items are Tigernuts, Baruka nuts, Coco thins, Ulu chips, alternative sweeteners, and non-alcoholic beverages. The deli options include fresh baked pizzas, made-to-order wok-fried Asian-style bowls, vegetarian sushi, freshly made chips and fries, freshly baked bread, made-to-order sandwiches, smoothies, organic espresso drinks, fresh juices, and of course you can create your own custom plate at the acclaimed hot table and salad bar!

Pearlridge Center serves a wide community, with customers coming from nearby Aiea, Pearl City, and Waipahu, as well as from Mililani, Wahiawa, and the North Shore. It has become a wonderful gathering place for people from all over the island. They’ve also been able to relocate and build a beautiful stand-alone store. Pearlridge Center has done a lot of building and upgrading themselves with their recent renovations that have really created an awesome environment that people want to come to and socialize in.

