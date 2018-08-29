Savvy Shopper: Happy Wahine

Happy Wahine is a locally owned company with Hawaii inspired bags, wallets, and accessories.

Their designs are inspired by Hawaii’s natural beauty, their friends and family, and by their shoppers.

What makes Happy Wahine special?

Apart from their affordable price tags, customers have the opportunity to help create new designs.

Nancy Cheung, Owner of Happy Wahine, explained how their products are created with their customers in mind.

“Happy Wahine staff listens to the customers, ask questions and writes them down,” said Cheung.

“Something new that we are trying to do is host quarterly “design party” for our customers to share with us their ideas about colors, prints, silhouette.”

If you can’t attend one of their design parties, you can always submit ideas at their store and be entered to win a gift card.

Plus, if your design is chosen, they’ll name the handbag after you.

Happy Wahine recently released three new prints this summer: hibiscus cherry blossom, a coral print, and a colorful bird of paradise.

They’re most popular item is their 3-in-1 reversible crossbody handbag set.

From August to October, they are offering a “sale-a-bration” up to 50% off on accessories.

Visit Happy Wahine at Pealridge Center Uptown.