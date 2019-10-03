Savvy Shopper: Goma Tei Ramen Cooks Up Gourmet Fried Rice for Festival

Honolulu (KHON2) – Savvy shoppers will want to go to Goma Tei Ramen at Pearlridge for gourmet specials for the Fried Rice Festival happening this month.

Manager Jenny Lu invited Living808 to try out the three unique fried rice dishes, saying, “Our fried rice became very popular since the last time we came on Living808 so now we are having the fried rice festival.”

Goma Tei has 3 specialty items that will be introduced every 10 days.

“The first 10 days we’ll be featuring our braised beef stew fried rice,” says Lu. “We marinate the beef over night and slow cook it with daikon and our special house made chili sauce. The combination of these flavors works really well together. You have the tender stew with the Japanese short grain rice and we also serve it with a perfectly poached egg.”

Goma Tei has a special chili sauce from its September Spicy Festival that is very popular.

It’s made of dried scallops, steamed cured ham, dried shrimps and fresh red chili pepper, slow cooked to an intense flavor.

It goes well with rice and noodle dishes.

The second fried rice special is Truffle Fried Rice with Shrimp from 10/11-10/20. The truffle fried rice is made with both truffle oil and truffle powder, served with a special butter truffle sauce!

The last item is Tonkatsu Curry Fried rice, which will be on the menu from 10/21-10/31. Japanese curry lovers put this one to the test!

Goma Tei Pearlridge is open from 11:00AM-9:30PM.

Website: http://pearlridgeonline.com