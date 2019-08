HONOLULU (KHON2)- Savvy shoppers can now enjoy the popular all you can eat Korean restaurant Gen Korean BBQ at Pearlridge.

The California-based chain opened its second Hawaii location at Pearlridge Wai Makai in April.

Mikey Monis checked out Gen’s newest location to see what’s on the menu.

Regulars love the yakiniku style meats that you can cook at your table.

Gen is located next to Consolidated Theatres at Pearlridge.

Website: https://pearlridgeonline.com