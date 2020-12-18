Savvy Shopper: Funtastic Kidzone

Funtastic Kidzone is a fun indoor playground for ages 6 months to 10 years old at Pearlridge Center.

The price is $14.95 per child. They require all adults and children to wear socks for cleanliness & safety, temperature checks and waiver forms are required upon entry. The forms are available on their Facebook page for easy entry if they want to fill them out then bring in with them.

Funtastic Kidzone is located in Pearlridge Wai Makai, second level between Vans and Sketchers.

For more information visit: pearlridgeonline.com/stores/funtastic-kids-zone