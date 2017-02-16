Savvy Shopper: Foodie Finds at Pearlridge Center

Shopping can be exhausting and can also make you hungry! So, in today’s Savvy Shopper, we’re checking out two great places to eat while shopping at Pearlridge Center.

BRUG is a Japanese style bakery from Hokkaido featuring products made fresh by hand daily with the highest quality ingredients from Hokkaido and Hawaii. No artificial colors or preservatives. About 70 different breads and pastries offered every day, plus delicious homemade soups, sandwiches, and a variety of beverages.

Jamba Juice is offering new Super Blend smoothies that are a great addition to a new healthy eating initiative.