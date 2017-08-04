Savvy Shopper: Farmlovers’ Market

Farmers markets benefit the community in many ways. Economically for every dollar spent 3 are spent in the outlying community. And this money is local money so it goes even further. If you need lettuce every week then when you are Pearlridge you can pick up something in Macy’s you might have been wanting to get. FM also benefit the health of the community.

Farmlovers’ Markets specialize in healthy product offerings, like Jar’d juices. The name “Jar’d” originally came from the idea of mason jar salads. Owner Michelle Ching expanded on her original idea with a line of jarred healthy juice products.