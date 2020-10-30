Savvy Shopper: Choose from 150 Local Goods at Pearlridge Favorite, Homegrown

Honolulu (KHON2) – Support local at a Pearlridge Center favorite called Homegrown that features more than 150 unique Made in Hawaii goods in one store.

“Homegrown is a family owned and operated business,” explains General Manager Leihulu Irvine. “We actually started with our brands : Homegrown Hawaiian, Homegrown Keiki and Homegrown Wahine, which were created in 2013. In 2016, we opened our first temporary brick and mortar location in Kapolei and then moved to our current location in Pearlridge Center in 2017.”

Irivine adds that this location has allowed Homegrown to expand offerings, saying, “Opening our store Homegrown has allowed us to showcase over 150 Made In Hawai’i brands in one location. We have so many special things that you can’t find in a large big box retailer. We offer something for everyone in the ‘ohana from keiki to kūpuna, all ages, all price points & how we continue to offer uniquely local, authentically Homegrown brands and products.”

Some of the special items include Konane boards, põhaku ku’i ai, Hawaiian Bible, calimansi butter, mamaki tea, and statement t-shirts and hats with local phrases.

“With so many crafters / creators under one roof, it really gives us the opportunity to collaborate and expand outside an individual brand’s collection,” says Irvine. “For example, if you love palaka, we have apparel for infants to adults. We have handbags, clutches, face masks, pillows and even baby comforters.”

Vendors are working on fresh and new items for the holidays. New brands added to the Homegrown ‘Ohana include Ulu2ulu’s and Keiki Kaukau.

Having to go throurgh two shut downs due to the stay-at-home orders, it has taken a toll on many of us. Small businesses operate on modest budgets and thin margins. The uncertainty of what may happen next is scary. As a small business we care deeply about our ‘ohana, our communities. We care deeply about our staff and our customers and we are doing everything we can to protect both, the best we can.

Irvine urges local families to “shop small and shop local” to support Hawai’i made products over foreign, mass produced items.

Homegrown is seeing changing habits as consumers stay at home so less spending on travel related products and more spending on educational products. So they continue to grow that part of the business. Due to the heavy demand in face masks, Homegrown offers a huge assortment, in a variety of sizes from toddler to adult, a large variety of prints and styles from 2-ply, 3-ply, 3D, filter pockets.

Homegrown is located in Pearlridge Center, Mauka, on the 1st level. As of November 1, 2020, you can also shop at the Homegrown online website and pick up at the store.



Website: www.homegrownpearlridge.com

Instagram: @homegrownpearlridge