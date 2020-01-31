Savvy Shopper: Brug Bakery

BRUG Bakery at Pearlridge Center is celebrating 3 years this month. With 5 other locations on O’ahu it was only fitting to celebrate where it all started. When asking what the BRUG difference was, it was an easy answer from Yuki Fukino the Kitchen Manager.

“• No Cutting Corners – Our dough is made by hand fresh every morning, and small batches of our products are baked throughout the day for maximum freshness.

• Special Ingredients – We only use the highest quality ingredients like local farm-fresh produce and our Mainz Flour from Hokkaido harvested just for BRUG.

• Safe and Healthy ingredients – We never use artificial colors, preservatives or other additives.

• Variety and New Products – We offer over 70 different items each day and introduce exciting new items regularly, as well as seasonal items.

• And we honestly care about our customers and sincerely want to make them happy with our quality and friendly service.”

We also wanted to know more about the BRUG Community Program.

“Our president, Miho Choi created the BRUG Community Program a couple of years ago as a way of serving the local community. It started when her first son, Leon, was born with club feet and needed help from Shriners Hospital. Miho would bring BRUG pastries during their visits as a way of saying thank you. She then decided that BRUG could do the same thing for other non profit organizations that do so much for our community, so the program was born and has been going strong ever since. BRUG has donated pastries to dozens of worthy local charities from Shriners to the Alzheimers Association, Kapiolani Medical Center, MDA, Salvation Army, Aloha Harvest, as well as schools, churches, and many others. Interested non profits just need to email brugcommunity@gmail.com with their organization info, reason for the request, and someone will get back to them within 2 weeks.”

Find out more about BRUG Bakery at http://brugbakery.com