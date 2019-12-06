Savvy Shopper: BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed and non-licensed merchandise. BoxLunch opened it’s Pearlridge Center store in March 2017 and it is their second location in the Honolulu area. This holiday season, shoppers will see an expanded assortment of ugly holiday sweaters from their favorite pop culture brands as well as new merchandise in celebration of the new season of Rick & Morty and the new movie releases Frozen 2 and Star Wars Episode 9.

With every $10 spent on their pop culture-themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles, BoxLunch will help provide a meal secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

Website: www.boxlunch.com