Savvy Shopper at Anna Millers

The Living808 crew heads to Anna Millers for another edition of Savvy Shopper. Anna Millers has been open in Pearlridge Center serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and fresh baked pies 24 hours a day since 1973.

Being open for 24-hours is something that really keeps Anna Miller’s top of mind for a lot of people. Customers love being able to have breakfast anytime of the day or night, but they’re probably most famous for their pies.

Tannya and Mikey do a taste test on camera. Anna Millers top five pies. http://annamillersrestaurant.com