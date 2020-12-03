Savvy Shopper: Animation Magic

Honolulu (KHON2) – Savvy shoppers will find hot holiday gifts like Baby Yoda at Animation Magic’s Pearlridge Center location.

For boys and even big kids like Living808 Host John Veneri, Baby Yoda is the toy of this Christmas season & for girls, squashmallows are hot. For the older generation, it’s all about anime.

Along with all types of character items, the store sells adult clothing and collectible items. The store says it’s Important to shop there instead of big box chain stores because it’s a locally owned small business and Animation Magic could use all the help they can get, especially during these covid times.

Website: pearlridgeonline.com

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/animationmagic

Instagram: @animationmagic