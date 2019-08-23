Pieology Serves Up Custom, Artisan Pizzas in 5 Minutes

Honolulu (KHON2) – Savvy Shoppers at Pearlridge can create their own custom pizza at Pieogolgy that’s ready to eat in just five minutes.

Pieology is known for delicious, artisan pies with its signature crusts, sauces and unlimited fresh toppings for just $10.95 (more for premium crusts.)

Pieology also has custom and premade salads, dessert pizzas, soft drinks, beer and wine.

“We are so grateful to our kama’aina who have made Pieology Hawaiiʻs favorite pizza since we opened our first location in Aina Haina in 2016,” says Pieology Hawaii District Manager Luther Pascua-Mateo. “We opened Pieology Pearlridge in November 2017 and have been busy since day one. But donʻt let the long lines scare you – we move fast!”

Pieology is at Pearlridge Mauka on the 1st level next to Macyʻs, with indoor and outdoor lanai seating and ample free parking.

There’s Happy Hour at Pieology Monday-Thursday, 2-5pm, with Maui Brewing Beer running $5.

Pieology is open Mon-Sat 10:30am-9:30pm and Sunday 10:30am-8pm.

Go to http://pieology.com or download the app and sign up for the PieLife Club to get special offers sent to your email or phone.

The restaurant is also hiring “Pieologists” for all locations.

Pick up an application and a pizza at any of Pieology’s Hawaii locations. Websites: : http://pieology.com