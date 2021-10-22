Savvy Shopper: The Mauve Fox

For the latest in women’s clothing trends, visit the Mauve Fox at uptown Pearlridge Center. For women, rompers and jumpsuits have been the most popular for a while now.

Everyone loves them because they’re so comfortable. Another style that has been popular are

the cut-out dresses. For men, they love camouflage!

The Mauve Fox brings in basic tops for comfort wear for all ages to really cute dresses for girls that love to go out and dress up. Moms and daughters can shop together and they will both find something.

With shipments in every two weeks, the Mauve Fox stays stocked and always has something cute and new. They haven’t forgotten the men either with a very popular “Ninth Island” brand from tanks to long sleeve and jackets.

And starting Friday thru the weekend you can get 15% off storewide. Visit Pearlridge Center Uptown or online at

