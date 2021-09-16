Savvy Shopper: Green Tea Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – For our latest edition of Savvy Shopper, we visited Green Tea Hawaii at Pearlridge Center.

Green Tea Hawaii is a health supplement beverage in a powder form that has antioxidants from green tea and Hawaiian Noni. It comes in 10 different flavors including Original, Pineapple Strawberry, Raspberry Lemonade, Pomegranate Mango, Passion Orange Guava, Coconut Lime, and Kona Mocha.

President Chris Boling touts more than 200 different health benefits from weigh loss to lower cholesterol.

Green Tea Hawaii is located in the Mauka (uptown) area of Pearlridge near Macy’s.

Website: Https://www.greenteahawaii.com/