Savvy Shopper: F45 Training Open at Pearlridge

Honolulu (KHON2) – Savvy shoppers can get in a killer 45 minute workout at Pearlridge Center’s newest fitness facility, F45 Training.

Living808’s Mikey Monis dropped by to check out the popular training facility.

F45 is a high energy 45 minute workout that combines HIIT & Circuit style training.

There are two coaches per class and we NEVER repeat a workout, so your mind and body are going to stay stimulated!

F45 is a Functional Training facility that uses activities of daily living and gets your body moving in ways no other fitness program can. We use a combination of strength and cardio movements to tone and build lean muscle, burn body fat, and boost metabolism.

F45 is for everyone- from those who have just had surgery all the way up to NFL & NBA players.

F45 is located at Pearlridge Wai Makai next to Dunkin’.

You can take advantage of a special right now.

F45 is giving away two free weeks for a VERY LIMITED time.

Call, text, or email to get signed up. You can call or text F45 at 808-745-0808.

Websites: https://f45training.com/pearlridge/home

http://pearlridgeonline.com