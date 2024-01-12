Living808 embarks on a week-long celebration of the beloved bagel, coinciding with Martin Luther King Day and National Bagel Day. Their bagel of choice? The mouthwatering Bagelista, a unique creation made in New York with the secret ingredient of pure New York water.

The Bagelista Experience:

John and Mikey from Living808 are excited about trying out Bagelista, emphasizing its distinctive qualities. These bagels stand out not only for their delicious taste but also for being flash-frozen, allowing for easy preparation at home. The duo discusses the difference that New York water makes in crafting these extraordinary bagels.

Toppings Galore:

One of the highlights of their bagel celebration is the freedom to choose toppings. John and Mikey demonstrate by spreading cream cheese, adding thinly sliced smoked salmon, and drizzling capers on their Bagelista creation. The anticipation builds as they prepare for the first taste.

The Culinary Delight:

The expression “Mmmmmmm” captures the pure joy of savoring Bagelista. Mikey’s review, “crispy on the outside yet perfectly chewy on the inside, fresh with incredible taste.”

Bagelista is currently on sale at Foodland stores. In the freezer section at Foodland and Longs Drugs.