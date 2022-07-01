With the cost of electricity on the rise, people are looking for creative ways to lower their energy bills. David Aquino, Creative Director at Blue Planet Foundation, and Claire Krebs, Residential Program Manager at Hawaii Energy, joined us to share some great energy saving tips.

For renters, Aquino says, “The cleanest and cheapest electricity out there is the electricity that we don’t use. So energy efficiency is all about reducing our overall energy consumption, which then lowers our electric bills. Renters often feel left out of the conversation since they have a little less control than homeowners, so I want to start with some tips for them. One of the best actions they can take is to replace all of the incandescent light bulbs in their homes with LEDs. LEDs use 90% less energy, which can lead to big savings. Another action to lower monthly bills is to unplug electronic devices when they are not in use or they can use an advanced power strip to shut these devices off completely and avoid those phantom charges.”

For home owners, Krebs suggests, “We recommend that whenever possible, homeowners upgrades to Energy Star appliances, such as their washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Energy Star models use up to 45% less energy, which can mean significant savings. If you have a clothes line and can avoid using a dryer altogether, even better. Making some adjustments to your water heater also helps. Hawaii Energy recommends keeping the heater set to 120 degrees, and when you are looking to replace, consider solar thermal or heat pump water heaters. They can reduce your electricity bill by up to 40%.”

Not only will cutting your energy usage help your wallet, but it also cuts our carbon emissions here locally. By choosing energy efficient options wherever we plug in, we’ll need fewer fossil fuels on the path to 100% clean energy.

Hawaii Energy offers a number of different rebates and programs, everything from LED lighting, upgrading to Energy Star appliances, air-conditioning maintenance, and water heating.

To learn more about those rebates, visit hawaiienergy.com.

Another fun way to help learn more energy saving tips is through Efficiency Unlocked. Blue Planet partnered with Hawaii Energy to create Efficiency Unlocked, an interactive online game that will help players discover simple room-by-room energy tips that save you money and the planet too.

Visit efficiencyunlocked.org to play and see energy hacks you can implement in your own home.