Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana is preparing everyone for the summer with the latest makeup and beauty products.

Customers can choose from a range of brands at the Bloomingdale’s cosmetics department, which is part of its “Buy More, Save More Promo.”

“With a purchase of $42.50 or more, you will receive a gift with purchase, So can you tell me what we have here,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s, Ala Moana.

Those wanting to participate in the “June promotional sale” can do so with Bloomindales’ beauty treats which are 25 power points for every 100 dollars spent in cosmetics. The “Buy more, Save more'” event is happening throughout the store until Sunday June 18th.

Bloomingdale‘s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814