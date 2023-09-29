Honolulu (KHON2) – Customers of Island Slipper can now celebrate the Hawaiian culture with savings from Friday, September 29th to Sunday, October 1st.

In Honor of the 2023 Aloha Festivals Parade, Island Slipper will give 20% off select slippers when customers mention “Living808” upon in-store checkout.

Womens Footwear:

Name: Women’s Fabric Flat

– Color: Red Lehua

– Sizes: 5-11

Name: Women’s Fabric Wedge

– Color: Paradise Turquoise

– Sizes: 5-11

Name: Women’s Fabric Platform

– Color: Tropical Black

– Sizes: 5-11

Men’s Footwear:

Name: Classic Embossed Suede

– Colors,: Red, Navy, Charcoal

– Sizes: 4-16

Name: Classic Embossed Suede

– Colors: Taupe

– Sizes: 4-16

Name: Classic Embossed Suede

– Colors: Army/Burgundy

– Sizes: 4-16

These select slippers are available at both IslandSlipper locations in the Ala Moana Shopping Center and the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center.

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815