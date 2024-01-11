Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s is hosting a special event for its credit card holder members and those part of the loyalist program.

Bloomingdale’s has a lucrative store program that all shoppers should enroll in to start off the new year.

“The Loyalist program is a rewards program where you accrue points for all purchases that earn reward certificates. Loyalists also receive special discounts and offers throughout the year,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdale’s.

In addition to the Loyalist program, Bloomingdale’s shoppers can be a credit card holder, in which they will receive all the benefits of a Loyalist and more. A special discount upon opening a card, more points earned per dollar, and birthday and monthly perks.

Tran says, “There’s a special event happening this weekend. Bloomingdale’s credit card holders receive 20-25% off most items in store. Don’t forget to become a Loyallist, sign up for a credit card and check out the latest fashion and deals.”

Those who shop at Bloomingdale’s in Ala Moana and mention code “LIVING808” to receive an additional 10% off most items in store.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814