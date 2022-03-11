The 2022 Kidney Walk is happening tomorrow on Saturday, March 12 at Kapiolani Park! The National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii is raising awareness and donations that support the fight against kidney disease in our community. Each dollar raised and every step taken helps drive innovation in research, advocacy, and transplantation. Registration is free, and walkers of all ages are welcome to attend. Registration can be found at kidneywalk.org/hawaii.

Jennifer Oyer, 2022 Hawaii Kidney Walk Event Planner and Principal & Chief Joy Officer, and Glen Hayashida, President & CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii, joined us this morning with all of the fun walk details!

For more details on how to get involved, visit their website at kidneyhi.org.