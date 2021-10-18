San Diego Zoo Prepares New Zoo Habitat Coming in Late 2021

Honolulu (KHON2) – One of San Diego’s most famous attractions, the San Diego Zoo, is getting even more wild with the expansion of their new habitat.

Known to be home to more than 12,000 rare and endangered animals, the San Diego Zoo is getting ready to welcome more wildlife into their 100-acre park with their new 3.2-acre zoo habitat.

“We are super excited to showcase not one, but two new exhibits at the San Diego Zoo, which are part of our new habitat expansion here. The Komodo Dragon house and the hummingbird habitat has welcomed thousands of visitors since opening earlier this year,” says Lisa Martin, Wildlife Care Supervisor at the San Diego Zoo.

The 2,700-square-foot Komodo Kingdom habitat houses the world’s largest lizards and features various environments from Komodo Island in Indonesia, including beach, woodland and mountain highland areas.

Martin says, “The habitat is amazing. It includes indoor and outdoor spaces, pools, misters, hot rocks and heated caves—all designed to recreate the dragons’ native habitat.”

Located directly across from the Komodo Dragon house is San Diego’s newest habitat, a walk-in exhibit home to several species of hummingbirds.

“The 3,800-square-foot Hummingbird Habitat features streams, cascading water, orchids and native plants found in the regions the birds are from. Actually, visitors can find several species of hummingbirds here, including two hummingbird species native to San Diego County,” says Martin.

In addition to the two new exhibits currently open at the San Diego Zoo, guests can look forward to the many attractions still to come.

Martin says, “Located in the same area as the komodo dragon and hummingbird houses will be 10 new buildings all dedicated to education and interactive opportunities, habitat zones which will feature desert dunes, wild woods, rainforests, marsh meadows, and more. Each section will provide families the opportunity to explore communities of wildlife and educate kids about the animals and their environments in ways that awaken their senses and inspire creativity, exploration, and empathy for nature.”

In adjacent to San Diego Zoo’s newest expansion, guests will be able to jump on the “Skyfari Aerial Tram,” one of the most fun transportation options at the park.

“In addition to the live webcam of our penguins, Alaska Airlines sponsors our ‘Skyfari Aerial Tram.’ It’s a transportation system that helps move people from the Zoo’s southeast end to the very corner of it’s northern west border. Since its opening in 1969, it has transported 78 million riders, that’s more than 2 million people a year,” says Martin.

Those looking to learn more about the San Diego Zoo, it’s skyfari tram and it’s new expansion can visit the park’s official website.

