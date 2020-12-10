Samantha Neyland Talks About Her Year as Miss Hawaii USA

Honolulu (KHON2) – Before a new Miss Hawaii USA will be crowned tonight on KHON2, we had a chance to talk with the outgoing 2020 Miss Hawaii USA, Samantha Neyland.

Leyland shared about the months of hard work that goes into getting ready for the pageant, plus why the bathing suit competition is her favorite part.

She also talked about what it’s been like being Miss Hawaii USA during the pandemic and lessons she learned along on the way.

Samantha is the daughter of a U.S. Army Airborne Ranger Colonel and has grown up all over the world. She brings her unique perspective of other cultures to her work as a life coach and public speaker. She also works with elected officials as a political activist, speaking on behalf of underrepresented communities and today’s youth.

She founded Time to Talk Hawaii, a program designed to help teens learn to communicate effectively and grow into confident young adults.

Samantha is a Moanalua High School graduate was Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2013 and went on to place in the top 15 at Miss Teen USA.

The Miss Hawaii USA Pageant will be held at Luxury Row tonight.

The Miss Hawaii USA Pageant coverage starts at 7pm on KHII. It wrill air live on KHII and stream live at khon2.com

Website: misshawaiiusa.com