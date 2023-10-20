Honolulu (KHON2) – Social media influencer and artist, Sam Tsui has made his way to O’ahu to celebrate Honolulu Pride.

From after parties, to a parade and more Honolulu will be in full-affect the weekend of October 20th for its annual Honolulu Pride weekend.

“I am so excited to be in Honolulu for Pride. I’ve been to Hawaii before but this is my first pride weekend and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone,” says Sam Tsui, Artist and Musician.

Tsui will be performing at the Honolulu theatre on Friday, October 20th.

Tsui says, “This concert will be great. I’ll have my full band with me and we will be singing familiar songs as well as original songs that have been inspired by the different countries I’ve been to.”

Tickets to Sam Tsui’s performance at the Hawaii Theatre is available via the official Hawaii Theatre website.

Hawaii Theatre:

www.hawaiitheatre.com

Sam Tsui:

Website: www.samtsui.com/

Social Media Handles

IG: @thesamtsui

YT: @samtsui

TW: @SamuelTsui

TT: @thesamtsui