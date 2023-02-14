Honolulu (KHON2) – Multiple-Emmy winner, Sam Rubin is opening the doors of KTLA 5 studios to take Mikey Monis on set of the number 1 morning news program in Los Angeles.

Since 1991, Rubin has established a reputation as one of the top entertainment anchors in Hollywood, capturing millions of viewers with his insightful and impactful entertainment stories.

“I used to be a ‘professional guest.’ I would appear on shows and would give my take on what’s happening in the world of entertainment. I started working at KTLA 5 since 1991 and have loved every second being here,” says Sam Rubin, KTLA 5 Entertainment Anchor.

Viewers can watch Rubin and the rest of the KTLA 5 morning news team weekdays from 4 a.m. to noon.

