Honolulu, H.I. (KHON2) – The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is set to host its 51st annual Thanksgiving Meal service at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, expecting to serve around 2,000 guests on Thanksgiving Day.

The free Thanksgiving meal, featuring turkey, stuffing, gravy, rice, salad, pineapple, and pumpkin pie, is open to everyone. New this year, Aloha Ambassadors will ensure attendees, especially the elderly and singles, feel socially supported and connected to available social services.

As the holidays approach, the Salvation Army seeks volunteers for its 130-year-old Red Kettle Campaign, a vital fundraiser supporting services addressing various needs throughout the year. The organization is also continuing its Angel Tree Program, providing clothing and toys to those in need, with Angel Tags available at local Salvation Army locations.

Funds raised stay within Hawaii and support the Salvation Army’s diverse programs, including addiction treatment, rent and utility assistance, food distribution, and homeless services. With the recent impact of the Maui wildfires, the Salvation Army remains committed to meeting growing community needs during the holiday season and beyond. To get involved, visit ThanksgivingHawaii.org and Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.