Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts is celebrating 15 years of being in business. A family run operation according to owner Laura Cristobal Andersland.

“My paternal grandmother taught me the importance of Hawaiian Sea Salt. My grandmothers taught me how to cook at a very young age (3). Experiments with fruit infusion using the numerous fruit in my childhood backyard. And now our son and daughter-in-law are being groomed to take over the business when I decide to retire. They run the day-to-day operations of Salty Wahine. Daughter, Nikki, does the Hawaiian protocol and face of our logo.”

Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts has 28 flavors of salt seasonings and sugars with a few more products in development. And these flavors have won over 50 international awards. The company is celebrating at the Made in Hawaii festival this weekend at booth 1611 and 1612 in the Hawaii Made section. It’s the only place you can get the anniversary box of the first four flavors invented by Laura.

For more information, visit saltywahine.com and on social media. Also, you can visit their store on Kauai in Hanapepe.