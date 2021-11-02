Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 learned the inspiration behind the local brand ‘Salt Water Heals,’ which you can find at I Mana Ka Oiwi at Windward Mall.
Jacob Pacarro, Owner of Salt Water Heals, explained to Living808 host Tannya Joaquin how his family business started and showed off the popular hats, shirts, towels, and other accessories.
Some feature a pineapple and hearts that were designed by Jacob’s daughter.
I Mana Ka Oiwi supports the mission to “Empower the Native People.”
Website: saltwaterheals.com
Social Media Handles: @saltwaterheals
Salt Water Heals: Story Behind the Brand
