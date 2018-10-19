Spooktacular Donuts at Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is celebrating Halloween in a spooktacular and sweet way by tricking out its classic donut treats.
They’ve got a spooky line-up of donuts with wickedly festive looks, like their glazed blueberry donut bewitched with a drizzle of purple icing.
All Halloween donuts are available through Halloween!
Check out your local Dunkin’ Donuts at these locations:
Kapolei Commons Dunkin’
Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’
Airport Ualena Dunkin’
UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’
For more information visit https://Dunkindonuts.com.