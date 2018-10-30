Spider Donuts at Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is once again the perfect place for anyone to enjoy a spell from a busy day to celebrate the Halloween season in the sweetest way.

Dunkin’s all-treats, no-tricks October menu lets guests, ghosts, witches and wizards of all ages scare up some Halloween joy any time of day with some frightfully fun favorites!

Crawling onto Dunkin’s Halloween lineup for the second year in a row is the SPIDER DONUT, a creepy, crawly, classic donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a sweet-never-scary eight-legged donut creature, made from a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and white or chocolate icing for the eyes.

You can sink YOUR fangs into the SPIDER DONUT at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide through Halloween.

For all you Dunkin’ & OREO® fans, you’ve got to try the OREO® Donut, filled with vanilla buttercreme, topped with chocolate icing, dipped into a crumbled OREO® cookie topping and drizzled with dark orange icing.

While you’re there you can also grab these other sweet treats for Halloween, including these donuts in disguise:

• THE BOSTON KREAM DONUT, is in disguise this Halloween featuring an orange drizzle.

• VANILLA FROSTED DONUT featuring purple icing, topped with chocolate and orange sprinkles

• Eerie CHOCOLATE FROSTED DONUT, topped with chocolate and orange sprinkles

• GLAZED BLUEBERRY DONUT bewitched with a drizzle of purple icing

• A frightful version of a STRAWBERRY FROSTED DONUT, with chocolate and orange sprinkles

