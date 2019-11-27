Peppermint Mocha is Returning to Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is giving Peppermint Mocha fans a reason to cheer! This month marked the flavor’s official return to Dunkin’ menus. The popular combination of cool mint and chocolate can once again be enjoyed in Dunkin’s hot or iced coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate. Pair that up with a holiday donut and you’re sure to agree it’s starting to feel a little like Christmas.

Check out *all* your favorite coffee drinks at your nearest Dunkin’:

The new Pearlridge Wai Makai (Downtown) Dunkin’

Kapolei Commons Dunkin’

Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’

Airport Ualena Dunkin’

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com