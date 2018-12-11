New Seasonal Items at Dunkin’

‘Tis the season at Dunkin’!

Dunkin’ is bringing holiday spice and everything nice to its seasonal celebration!

Sink your Christmas chompers into their NEW HOLIDAY SPICE BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH.

The sandwich is perhaps the most festive feast for on-the-go breakfast lovers, featuring a double portion of sweet holiday spice bacon with classic seasonal flavors like brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg.

And you’ve got to try their NEW CINNAMON CREAM CHEESE SPREAD.

It embodies the feelings of the season with its warm cinnamon flavor, and is now available in Dunkin’s selection of creamy and delicious cream cheese spreads for guests to enjoy on their favorite bagel variety.

Dunkin’s holiday menu is available at participating locations for a limited time.

Dunkin’ Locations:

Kapolei Commons Dunkin’

Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’

Airport Ualena Dunkin’

UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’

NEW! Pearlridge Downtown Dunkin’