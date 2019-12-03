Kaneohe man who received wish as a child encourages Giving Tuesday donations to Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Giving Tuesday is coming up on December 3. This global day of giving is celebrated each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and is fueled by social media and collaboration. The online movement started in 2012 and has since grown into the largest giving moment in the world, encouraging people to create change in the communities in which they live. Last Giving Tuesday, people donated more than $3.6 million in online gifts.

This year, Make-A-Wish Hawaii Chief Development Officer Madalyn Kenney and Kaneohe wish alum Wallace Choy are encouraging people in Hawaii to donate to make more wishes come true.

Wallace’s wish to go to Walt Disney World was granted in 1998 after a battle with a brain tumor and a risky surgery. Today, he is a 29-year-old survivor and father of two.

“Make-A-Wish had a big impact on my life and my family’s lives,” said Wallace. “I am just blessed and thankful to be part of this movement.”

Currently, there are more than 110 children in Hawaii waiting for their wishes to be granted.

Those interested in supporting Make-A-Wish Hawaii this Giving Tuesday can give online at Hawaii.wish.org.

You can also show your support by visiting any Dunkin’ Hawaii location now through December 15 to purchase a Make-A-Wish Hawaii donut for $2 or a paper wish star or leave your change in the canisters by the registers. All proceeds go directly toward making more wishes like Wallace’s possible.