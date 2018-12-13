Holiday treats at Dunkin’ Donuts

‘Tis the season at Dunkin’ once again.

Dunkin’ is bringing joy and delight to on-the-go guests through all the wonderful moments of the most wonderful time of the year.

Each year as the holidays approach, Americans turn to Dunkin’ for festive coffees, donuts and more to stay energized for shopping for the perfect gift, wrapping presents, wrapping up the year at work and celebrating the season with friends and family.

This year Dunkin’ is spicing things up with its holiday menu, bringing guests delicious new choices for refueling and refilling joy all throughout the busy weeks ahead.

New Cinnamon Sticky Bun Coffee and Lattes inspire holiday cheer with the indulgent flavors of a warm sticky bun, including cinnamon with a hint of frosting.

Dunkin’ is also serving White Chocolate Coffees and Lattes, combining creamy white chocolate and subtle vanilla flavors.

Dunkin’ recently launched an entirely new handcrafted espresso experience in its restaurants, with new state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction and a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile.

Dunkin’ once again celebrates its tradition of introducing special HOLIDAY CUPS with a festive design and the simple word “JOY” to reflect the happiness and spirit of this time of year.

This year’s design not only brings the word “JOY” to each cup, it also creates the word when three cups are placed side by side, serving as a literal expression of spreading joy.

