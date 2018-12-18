Holiday delights at Dunkin’

It’s HO, HO, HO at Dunkin’ with their ho-ho-host of holiday delights!

Their New HERSHEY’S® KISSES® DONUT brings for the first time, Mini HERSHEY’S® KISSES® chocolate candies to a delicious vanilla frosted donut.

Dunkin’ heard you liked donuts. So, they put a donut on your donut!

You can put your “claws” on a “Claus”-inspired treat (get it, haha), with the DEAR SANTA DONUT that features red frosting and chocolate icing topped with a powdered MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat to resemble Santa’s red suit, complete with belt and buttons.

Dunkin’ will keep you runnin’ with festive coffees, donuts and more to stay energized for shopping for the perfect gift, wrapping presents, wrapping up the year at work and celebrating the season with friends and family.

Dunkin’ Locations:

Kapolei Commons Dunkin’

Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’

Airport Ualena Dunkin’

UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’

NEW! Pearlridge Downtown Dunkin’

