Get free Munchkin’s at Dunkin’ Hawaii with this Friday’s secret phrase of the day

Honolulu (KHON2)- All summer long, Dunkin’ Donuts is giving Living808 viewers a free treat and all you have to do is give them the secret phrase that we’ll reveal on Living808.

Every Aloha Friday, we’re going to announce a special secret phrase that Living808 viewers can use to get a free menu item at Dunkin’, no purchase necessary.

Just walk into Dunkin’ Donuts, tell them the phrase and you’ll walk off with the day’s special menu item which we’ll announce when we give out the phrase.

Now, the deal is only good on the day we give out the phrase.

This week’s featured treat is a free Five Count of Munchkin’s, a delicious way to kick off your weekend.

To get your free Five Count of Munchkin’s, watch our segment to learn the secret phrase of the day!

You can use the secret phrase revealed by Tannya & Mikey at any of these five Oahu Dunkin’ locations:

The new Pearlridge Wai Makai Dunkin’

Kapolei Commons Dunkin’

Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’

Airport Ualena Dunkin’

Use your secret phrase to get hooked up with something special at Dunkin’ Donuts for our Living808 ohana!

#hawaiirunsondunkin