Get a free iced coffee at Dunkin’ Hawaii with this Friday’s secret phrase of the day

Honolulu (KHON2) – All this month Dunkin’ Donuts is giving Living808 viewers a free treat and all you have to do is give them the secret phrase that we’ll reveal on Living808.

Every Aloha Friday, we’re going to announce a special secret phrase that Living808 viewers can use to get a free menu item at Dunkin’, no purchase necessary.

Just walk into Dunkin’, tell them the phrase and you’ll walk off with the day’s special menu item which we’ll announce when we give out the phrase.

Now, the deal is only good on the day we give out the phrase.

This week’s featured treat is a free iced coffee, a refreshing way to kick off your weekend.

To get your free iced coffee, watch our segment to learn the secret phrase of the day!

You can use the secret phrase revealed at any of these five Oahu Dunkin’ locations:

NEW! Pearlridge Wai Makai (Downtown) Dunkin’

Kapolei Commons Dunkin’

Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’

Airport Ualena Dunkin’

UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’

Use your secret phrase to get hooked up with something special at Dunkin’ for our Living808 ohana!

#hawaiirunsondunkin