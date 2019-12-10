Four New Signature Lattes Available at Dunkin’

Dunkin’ announced the introduction of four new Signature Lattes for espresso drinkers across America: Holiday Eggnog, Merry Mocha Mint, Toasted Gingerbread and Frosted White Chocolate. Their latest espresso drinks offer a delicious new way to enjoy a Dunkin’ latte!

You may be wondering, “what is a latte?” A Dunkin’ latte is the creamiest of their espresso selections. Two-thirds of the beverage is steamed milk, poured over a shot of espresso and topped with a layer of milk foam.

So, what is a Signature Latte? It’s a next-level Dunkin’ latte featuring exciting flavors and toppings, handcrafted for an artful presentation and a smooth taste.

NEW Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte combines the flavors of eggnog and cinnamon, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

NEW Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte includes the favorite Peppermint Mocha flavor topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder.

NEW Toasted Gingerbread Signature Latte features the flavors of gingerbread, marshmallow and chocolate all in one cup, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

NEW Frosted White Chocolate Signature Latte has Dunkin's delicious white chocolate flavor topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

The Caramel Craze Signature Latte includes caramel flavor, and is topped with whipped cream, a caramel flavored drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping.

The Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte has a mocha flavor, and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder.

All our Signature Lattes are available hot or iced and are now being served at participating Dunkin’ stores nationwide as part of our espresso lineup.

And to stay fueled with a little extra afternoon joy all throughout the busy holiday season, Dunkin’ guests can enjoy a medium-sized Latte, Cappuccino or Americano for $2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations through December 31*. Dunkin’ restaurants offer a hand-crafted espresso experience, with state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction and a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile. Stop by your local store to pick one up today!

Dunkin’ Hawaii Locations:

NEW! Pearlridge Wai Makai (Downtown) Dunkin’

Kapolei Commons Dunkin’

Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’

Airport Ualena Dunkin’

UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’

Website: http://dunkindonuts.com



