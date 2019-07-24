Dunkin’s Secret Menu for Living808

If you visit any Dunkin’ location on Oahu there is something you might miss unless you know the secret. And that secret is out now. All you have to do is walk into a Dunkin near you and tell them you’d like to order off the secret menu. “Strawberry Aloha” is all you have to say. It’s a sweet and creamy frozen beverage like the popular smoothies.

The secret menus is for Living808 viewers and available at these locations.

Dunkin locations near you:

Pearlridge Wai Makai (Downtown)

Kapolei Commons

Pearl City Gateway

Airport Ualena

UH Manoa Paradise Palms