DUNKIN’ Teams up with Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Dunkin’ and Make-A-Wish Hawaii are teaming up this holiday season to make wishes for keiki come true and customers can support the cause in three ways.

The first is to buy a Make-A-Wish branded donut for $2 and 100% of the proceeds of the donut with the MAW logo printed on it will be donated to Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

The second way to help is to ask for a blue paper star and customers can donate any amount with a $1 minimum and in return, customers can write their name or a brief message on their paper star to be displayed in the restaurant. The idea is to add the stars to blue dangling décor at the restaurants instead of on the walls.

The final way to donate cash and coins is in the collection canisters which will be available by the registers at each restaurant.

For more information visit http://Hawaii.Wish.org