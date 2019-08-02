Dunkin’ Teams Up with Diamond Bakery for Limited Edition Pineapple Macadamia Nut Crumble Donut

Honolulu (KHON2) – Dunkin’ has rolled out its first special edition donut in collaboration with Diamond Bakery called The Pineapple Macadamia Nut Crumble.

The donut is its Dunkin’s best selling Boston Kreme donut topped with Diamond Bakery’s Hawaiian Shortbread Pineapple Macadamia Nut cookie crumbs, available for a limited time only.

Diamond Bakery’s Production Manager and Lead Baker Henry Torres invites Living808 behind the scenes to watch the cookies donut come together.

Dunkin’ approaches the iconic local brand for its crunchy donut topping.

What started off as a dream between friends has grown to become Diamond Bakery, a household name in Hawaii.

The company, located on Oahu, was founded in 1921 by three Japanese immigrants, Hidegoro Murai, Kikutaro Hiruya and Natsu Muramoto, who all enjoyed baking and had a vision to create Hawaii’s first bakery focused on the perfect Hawaiian-made cracker.

They named their bakery Diamond, after the famous Diamond Head landmark..

Today, its master baker crafted a lighter, flakier and more buttery Hawaiian Shortbread Cookie line in unique flavors including: Original, Brownie, Chocolate Chip, Lilikoi, Pineapple, Coconut, Kona Coffee and Guava.

They have also created many Grab ‘N Go and snack pack products so that they are easy to take along — wherever you go.

They are great for families with kids, people on the go with busy schedules, office workers for a quick pick-me-up, hikes, the beach — you name it.

Look for their Holiday Season specials soon.

Website: www.diamondbakery.com