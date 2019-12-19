Dunkin’ Rings in the Holidays with New Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut

Honolulu (KHON2) – Dunkin’ will help donut fans ring in the holidays with the new Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut, featuring a vanilla frosted yeast ring dipped in brownie crumbles and drizzled with dark green icing.

Many of Dunkin’s other donut delights will be dressed in their holiday best, with classic varieties decked out for the season with a dark green icing drizzle and festive Holiday Blend sprinkles.

Finally, to stay fueled with a little extra afternoon joy all throughout the busy holiday season, Dunkin’ guests can enjoy a medium-sized Latte, Cappuccino, or Americano for $2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations through December 31*. Dunkin’ restaurants offer a hand-crafted espresso experience with state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction and a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile.

Stop by your local store to pick one up today!

Dunkin’ Hawaii Locations:

NEW! Pearlridge Wai Makai (Downtown) Dunkin’

Kapolei Commons Dunkin’

Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’

Airport Ualena Dunkin’

UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’

Website: http://dunkindonuts.com